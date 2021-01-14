Advertisement

Residents evacuated due to hazardous materials incident near Chesaning

This septic pump truck was removing liquid from an underground storage tank, which actually was...
This septic pump truck was removing liquid from an underground storage tank, which actually was a caustic corrosive chemical, creating a hazardous materials incident.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - A handful of residences along Sharon Road near Chesaning were evacuated Thursday due to a hazardous materials situation at an excavating company.

Elite Excavating in the 15000 block of Sharon Road hired a septic tank pumping company to empty an underground storage tank. The company and the truck operator were not aware that the buried tank actually contained a caustic corrosive chemical.

When the pump truck operator began emptying the contents of the underground tank into his truck, the chemical ate a hole in the hose and some spilled onto the ground. The truck operator turned off the pump and left the area without any serious injuries.

The Chesaning-Brady Fire Department, Thomas Township Fire Department and hazardous materials crews all responded to investigate the contents of the underground tank. A hazardous materials cleanup crew from Young’s Environmental in Flint was called in to pump out the contents of the tank and the septic truck for safe disposal.

Five residences along Sharon Road were evacuated as a precaution during the incident. Emergency crews also closed a stretch of Sharon Road around the 15000 block.

Incident commanders on the scene were not sure what the underground tank contained.

The site where Elite Excavating is located previously was the Peet meat packing plant, which closed in 1997. Authorities believe the tank and its likely sat underground and undetected for decades.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
These nine people are facing charges from the new Flint water crisis criminal investigation.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder, top aides, Flint officials arraigned on Flint water charges
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end
A Saginaw woman dies after a pick-up crashes into house
Woman dies after pickup crashes into her Saginaw home
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department releases details on COVID-19 vaccine plan

Latest News

Richard Baird, a former top-aid to then-Governor Rick Snyder, appears in a booking photo...
Flint water crisis victim shines light on fmr. top aide’s criminal charges
Rich Baird, a former top adviser to Gov. Rick Snyder, appears in a Genesee County courtroom for...
“He was just there to shut me up:” Flint water crisis victim shines light on fmr. top aide’s criminal charges
These nine defendants are facing a total of 42 charges filed for their alleged roles in the...
Indictments for 9 Flint water defendants outline their 42 charges
Former governor Rick Snyder's mug shot.
Flint residents not surprised, disappointed by charges against former governor Rick Snyder
Former governor Rick Snyder's mug shot.
Flint activist disappointed with misdemeanor charges against former Governor Snyder