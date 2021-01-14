Saginaw woman dies, man arrested after his pick-up slams into her home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman died as a pick-up truck smashed into her home.

The driver of the vehicle ran off, but police now have him in custody.

There were other people in the house who were thankfully not hurt.

And while police were looking for the driver, a passenger in that pick-up spoke to investigators.

“We had a vehicle in the house and it was a horrific crash, it crashed 15-20 feet in the house, so it was a really difficult scene,” says Bill Giorgis of Mike’s Wrecker Service.

It was 2:40 this morning when five people in all were the home at the corner of Pemberton and Cumberland on Saginaw’s east side. It appears a pick-up truck traveling at a high rate of speed went off the road, sheering off a fire hydrant and smashing right into the home.

“The crash sheered off the gas meter, so it was leaking gas so they evacuated the house and got everybody out, and when they were figuring out, was everyone out of the house, that’s when they realized someone was missing,” says Giorgis.

The woman who was missing, 66-year-old Sharon Price, was found dead under the pick-up truck. The grandmother was on a couch in the living room when the truck hit the home. There were two other adults and two children in the house,

“One female was sleeping in bed, and another female was actually n the shower,” says Matt Gerow of the Saginaw Police Department.

The driver of the pick-up ran off, but a passenger remained near the scene.

“The passenger of the vehicle told the officers on scene the identify of the driver of the vehicle, and through the investigation, we learned the driver does lives in the vicinity, that neighborhood where the incident occurred,” he says.

The death of Price shocked the neighborhood.

“You are at home and watching your TV and here comes a car coming through your living room, I mean who would think of something like that, if that’s not a tragedy what else could be a tragedy,” says neighbor Edwin Jones.

Again, the driver of that pick-up is now in custody.

Police say he could face several charges, including vehicular homicide.

