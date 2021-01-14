Advertisement

Woman dies after pickup crashes into her Saginaw home

Police looking for the driver of the pickup truck
By Terry Camp
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman was killed early Thursday morning when a pickup truck slammed into her home.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m., when the truck slammed into a house at the corner of Pemberton and Cumberland streets on the city’s east side. Police found a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado on its side stuck in the living area of the home when they arrived.

The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot before police arrived, but a passenger remained on scene and was interviewed by police.

Three woman and two children were inside the home when the crash happened. Crews found the body of 66-year-old Sharon Price when they removed the truck from the residence.

Investigators say she was killed when the truck landed on top of her in the living room.

Officers from the new Saginaw Police Crime Suppression Unit arrested the driver Thursday afternoon. He was taken to the Saginaw County Jail to await arraignment on formal criminal charges.

