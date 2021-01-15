Authorities identify man found shot and killed in Flint after New Year’s Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities identified a 51-year-old man found shot and killed in a field near Max Brandon Park in Flint on the day after New Year’s.

Investigators believe Paul Cataline died of several gunshot wounds.

Family members reported Cataline missing on Dec. 31. His body was found in a field in the 3900 block of Dupont Street across from the park between Pasadena and Stewart avenues around 7:40 p.m. Jan. 2.

Authorities have not said how long Cataline’s body was in the field before it was located. No suspect information has been released in the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed Cataline. Anyone with information on case should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

