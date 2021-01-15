Advertisement

Dustin Diamond of ‘Saved by the Bell’ has cancer

Dustin Diamond of 'Saved by the Bell' has been diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized.
Dustin Diamond of 'Saved by the Bell' has been diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech on the TV show “Saved by the Bell,” has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The actor’s representative confirmed the diagnosis to USA Today, days after Diamond’s Facebook page revealed he checked into the hospital for testing.

Official Statement from Team Dustin: “ At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer . Dustin Will disclose...

Posted by Dustin Diamond on Thursday, January 14, 2021

TMZ reported that Diamond went to the hospital over the weekend after “feeling pain all over his body.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Diamond’s representative said the actor is “undergoing chemo” for stage 4 cancer.

Details aren’t available on the type of cancer from the star is suffering.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group contributed to this report.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Jaclyn King and Nathan Sackey
Couple arrested after alleged home invasion, police chase, standoff in Lapeer County
These nine people are facing charges from the new Flint water crisis criminal investigation.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder, top aides, Flint officials arraigned on Flint water charges
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end
A Saginaw woman dies after a pick-up crashes into house
Woman dies after pickup crashes into her Saginaw home

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Saginaw County moves to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine effort
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office
Man dies in house fire near Owosso early Friday
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman