Advertisement

Fenton police arrest man allegedly passing counterfeit $50 bills at Walmart

Investigators believe small denomination bills like $1 and $5 are reprinted in higher values like $50 and $100
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.
Sheriff's officials say they typically see more counterfeit money around the holidays.(WJHG/WECP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-year-old man from Flint was arrested last weekend after he allegedly passed counterfeit $50 bills at the Walmart on Owen Road.

Police say the suspect, who was not identified, tried to pay with five fake $50 bills around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9.

The Fenton Police Department says the case is the third incident of counterfeit money passed in the city over the past two weeks. Businesses have received fake bills ranging from $20 to $100 this month.

Investigators say the counterfeit money is tougher to detect because it was printed on legitimate paper, so the bills pass the ink marker test that many businesses use to check the validity of cash. Police believe counterfeiters are “washing” lower denomination $1 or $5 bills and reprinting them in higher denominations.

Authorities warn businesses and anyone completing cash transactions with large denomination bills to check the watermark and verification strips on the cash or rely on ultraviolet currency checks.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Jaclyn King and Nathan Sackey
Couple arrested after alleged home invasion, police chase, standoff in Lapeer County
These nine people are facing charges from the new Flint water crisis criminal investigation.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder, top aides, Flint officials arraigned on Flint water charges
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end
A Saginaw woman dies after a pick-up crashes into house
Woman dies after pickup crashes into her Saginaw home

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Saginaw County moves to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine effort
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office
Man dies in house fire near Owosso early Friday
Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Michigan Legislature cancels three days of session due to threats
The Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan as seen during the winter.
Michigan’s budget situation improves, but billion-dollar revenue loss remains