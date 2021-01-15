Fenton police arrest man allegedly passing counterfeit $50 bills at Walmart

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-year-old man from Flint was arrested last weekend after he allegedly passed counterfeit $50 bills at the Walmart on Owen Road.

Police say the suspect, who was not identified, tried to pay with five fake $50 bills around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9.

The Fenton Police Department says the case is the third incident of counterfeit money passed in the city over the past two weeks. Businesses have received fake bills ranging from $20 to $100 this month.

Investigators say the counterfeit money is tougher to detect because it was printed on legitimate paper, so the bills pass the ink marker test that many businesses use to check the validity of cash. Police believe counterfeiters are “washing” lower denomination $1 or $5 bills and reprinting them in higher denominations.

Authorities warn businesses and anyone completing cash transactions with large denomination bills to check the watermark and verification strips on the cash or rely on ultraviolet currency checks.

