Flint residents say they’re not satisfied with new charges until convictions are made in water crisis

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (01/14/2020) - Not satisfied yet.

Despite 42 charges against nine people related to the Flint water crisis, those who’ve lived through this crisis say the next steps are just as important.

”Hopefully I can smile later. I’m just going to put it like that. Right now, I’m not smiling, but I’m not putting off the fact that maybe I can smile,” Flint resident, Richard Jones said.

Jones wants to see severe charges, especially for former-Governor Rick Snyder.

Some like former health director, Nick Lyon are facing serious charges like nine counts of involuntary manslaughter and Snyder’s former top aid, Richard Baird, who’s being charged with extortion.

Snyder himself, however, was charged with a misdemeanor: willful neglect of duty. He’s facing up to one year in county jail or up to a $1,000 fine.

That didn’t sit well with another Flint resident: Claudia Perkins-Milton.

“It just seems like the rich and the powerful and the lawmakers keep getting over, and we keep getting the shaft. When are we going to be justifiably taken care of? When? How much is it going to take?” Perkins-Milton said.

Following a cost-cutting and disastrous switch from the Detroit Public Water system to the Flint River in April 2014, Perkins-Milton says the nine charged are responsible for her own health issues from the widespread lead contamination.

After using the water in April 2015, her face broke out in hives. Today, she has a dark spot on her arm that’s still fainted and a visible dark rash on her leg that’s still requires treatment with multiple injections.

“I don’t feel relief right now. I’m going to wait and just weigh it out, and sit back and see just what happens,” Perkins-Milton said.

Former Flint Mayor, Karen Weaver agrees, saying charges aren’t enough. The people of Flint need to see convictions, and she says they won’t stop until they see justice.

“I don’t see us as people that give up here. Not easily that’s for sure, and so I think we need to keep our voices loud and strong and continue to lift Flint up,” Weaver said.

To see the entire list of the nine charged and what they’re facing, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.