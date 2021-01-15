Advertisement

GHOST team helping look for missing 15-year-old from Montrose

Lillian Patterson
Lillian Patterson(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - The GHOST team in Genesee County is joining the search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lillian Patterson was last seen Thursday afternoon at the McDonald’s in Montrose.

The Montrose Township Police Department and Crime Stoppers are helping with the search, as well.

Anyone who sees Patterson or knows where she can be located should call 911 immediately.

