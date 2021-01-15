Advertisement

Grand Blanc Township police officer arrests 1,000th intoxicated driver overnight

Grand Blanc Township police officer Wes Evans has arrested 1,000 intoxicated drivers.
Grand Blanc Township police officer Wes Evans has arrested 1,000 intoxicated drivers.(source: Grand Blanc Township Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township police officer passed a major milestone of keeping the streets safe for other drivers overnight.

Officer Wes Evans made the 1,000th arrest of an intoxicated driver in his 17-year career early Friday. Evans, who usually works the overnight shift, reached the milestone arrest that police say very few officers attain.

Evans is a certified drug recognition expert and is certified through the court system as an expert witness. He has helped train 4,500 other police officers in how detect drugged or drunken drivers.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving presented Evans with the organization’s Outstanding Officer award last year for saving countless lives from intoxicated drivers.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Jaclyn King and Nathan Sackey
Couple arrested after alleged home invasion, police chase, standoff in Lapeer County
These nine people are facing charges from the new Flint water crisis criminal investigation.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder, top aides, Flint officials arraigned on Flint water charges
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end
A Saginaw woman dies after a pick-up crashes into house
Woman dies after pickup crashes into her Saginaw home

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Saginaw County moves to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine effort
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office
Man dies in house fire near Owosso early Friday
Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Michigan Legislature cancels three days of session due to threats
The Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan as seen during the winter.
Michigan’s budget situation improves, but billion-dollar revenue loss remains