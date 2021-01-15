Grand Blanc Township police officer arrests 1,000th intoxicated driver overnight

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township police officer passed a major milestone of keeping the streets safe for other drivers overnight.

Officer Wes Evans made the 1,000th arrest of an intoxicated driver in his 17-year career early Friday. Evans, who usually works the overnight shift, reached the milestone arrest that police say very few officers attain.

Evans is a certified drug recognition expert and is certified through the court system as an expert witness. He has helped train 4,500 other police officers in how detect drugged or drunken drivers.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving presented Evans with the organization’s Outstanding Officer award last year for saving countless lives from intoxicated drivers.

