Grand Blanc Twp. Police officer makes 1,000th drunk/drugged driving arrest Friday morning

Evans said the drunk and drugged driving arrests he’s made are a symptom of a larger problem like addiction, mental health issues, domestic violence, relationship or family troubles.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township Police officer has hit a major milestone in law enforcement.

“They were offered a portable roadside breath test which gave a result of a .157 BAC. Through the process, it also determined they had been smoking cocaine, crack cocaine,” said officer Wes Evans.

Evans made his 1,000th drunk/drugged driving arrest overnight Friday.

“It’s all about the teamwork, I can’t do it. It’s a much larger problem than any one person can control,” Evans said.

Evans is a 17 year veteran of the department and has been a police officer since 1999.

He’s seen a lot of things – many people probably wouldn’t want to see, especially when drunk/drugged driving is involved.

“You have some people that really truly made a mistake. And then there’s some that you were asking about that we do see again unfortunately, and those are recidivists,” he said.

Evans said the drunk and drugged driving arrests he’s made are a symptom of a larger problem like addiction, mental health issues, domestic violence, relationship or family troubles.

But those problems he said should not manifested through irresponsible decision making and putting others in harms way.

“It is unmerciful when a collision occurs, because who ever is on the receiving end of that is not going to get a break,” he said.

Officer Evans has trained nearly 4,500 officers last year in the detection of drunk and drugged driving.

Last year, he was also awarded Outstanding Officer by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

