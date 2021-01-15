Advertisement

Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman

Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay City.(source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 29-year-old woman died Friday morning after a head-on crash near Imlay City involving a semi truck hauling logs.

Megan Griffith of Ruth in Huron County was driving a 2008 Pontiac Torrent south on VanDyke Road, which is also called M-53, when she crossed the center line near Bowers Road in Lapeer County around 8:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

She collided head-on with a northbound International truck carrying logs for Kappen’s Tree Service. Police say the impact caused the Pontiac to spin around and land in the ditch while the truck traveled a short distance with its front tire torn off.

Griffith’s vehicle caught fire after the crash, which a witness with a fire extinguisher was able to put out quickly before emergency crews arrived. An off-duty Lapeer County EMS paramedic drove up on the scene shortly after the crash and pulled Griffith from her vehicle to start CPR.

A ambulance rushed Griffith to McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The 40-year-old man from Clifford driving the truck was not injured.

Investigators say the roadway was clear of ice or snow and they have no evidence that either driver was intoxicated. Police also don’t believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

M-53 was closed for about three hours Friday morning while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

The sheriff’s office continued investigating the crash Friday afternoon. Anyone with information should call 810-656-1015.

