Lt. Governor Gilchrist addresses concern over COVID-19 vaccine shortage

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(01/15/21)- ”We’ve been one of the early states to aggressively expand eligibility for the vaccine. I’m encouraging everyone to sign up and get an appointment to get a vaccine,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

But will those vaccines be available and will the reported lack of a federal vaccine reserve change those plans?

“And so I’m, you know, I think that, like many things in this pandemic. There have been some challenges with the federal approach to rolling out supplies and materials, that’s applied to vaccines thus far, but nevertheless we’re working through working with this administration we’re going to be working very closely with the incoming Biden administration on a plan to make sure as many people vaccinated as possible,” Gilchrist said.

Lt. Governor Gilchrist was in Gladwin County Friday take a tour of the M-30 bridge located over the Tobacco River.

The bridge was damaged by flood waters last May following the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams.

“As you saw earlier this week, the governor had called for the federal government to release doses they have done that the government called for the federal government to expand eligibility The federal government has done that so we really think that Michigan has been a leader in showing how we can distribute vaccines to people, and we continue to try to play that leadership role,” Gilchrist said.

“And as we get more people signed up for appointments and as we get more shots in arms in partnership with our hospital systems in partnership with the federal program or long term care facilities with partners he’s going to be able to get more from the federal government,”

Gilchrist says he is encouraged that there has been a demand for the vaccine here in Michigan as people want to protect themselves and others-- to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“We need people to be vaccinated so that we can move forward. So we can set what our new normal is going to be for our economy. So we can set our lives back on a track that we can all recognize,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.