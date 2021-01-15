Advertisement

Man dies in house fire near Owosso early Friday

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man died after his house near Owosso caught fire early Friday.

Around 6 a.m., a witness called 911 to report the house fire in the 2100 block of North Ruess Road in Shiawassee County’s Owosso Township. The caller told dispatchers that the resident was still inside and would have a difficult time escaping, according to the sheriff’s office.

An Owosso police officer and deputies from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office arrived before firefighters. They attempted to enter the house, but it already was engulfed in flames and they couldn’t get inside.

Fire crews found a body in the house after extinguishing the fire. Investigators will not name the victim until his identity is confirmed.

A Michigan State Police fire investigator is assisting police and firefighters in determining what caused the fire.

