McDonald’s workers in Flint planning strike to fight for $15 minimum wage

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Workers at a McDonald’s restaurant in Flint plan to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Friday by going on strike to fight for a $15 national minimum wage.

The strike is planned around noon at the McDonald’s at 1510 Stewart Ave. on Flint’s north side. Similar strikes are planned in 14 other cities, including Chicago and Detroit.

Striking workers are planning to drive around in a caravan to protest generations of racial and economic injustice while calling for the $15 minimum wage, according to the Fight for $15 organization.

The organization says a minimum wage increase would hike pay for 23 million workers nationwide. They believe a higher minimum wage also would help the American economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fight for $15 points out that King was in Memphis, Tenn., to support sanitation workers on strike nearly 53 years ago when he was assassinated. Striking workers hope to honor King’s legacy by calling for a national minimum wage increase during the first 100 days of President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Biden has expressed support for a $15 minimum wage and the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief and stimulus package he announced Thursday evening includes legislation for the minimum wage increase.

However, Republican Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland said a $15 minimum wage would be devastating for businesses trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Michigan small businesses have been crushed by state-imposed restrictions and now Joe Biden’s plan is to saddle them with a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage requirement that will make it harder for them to create jobs and hire workers,” Moolenaar said. “It’s time to allow all Michigan small businesses to safely re-open, innovate, and grow, without more onerous regulations coming from the federal government.”

