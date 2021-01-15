Advertisement

McDonald’s workers in Flint planning strike to fight for $15 minimum wage

Workers at the McDonald’s on Stewart Avenue in Flint plan a demonstration around noon
A demonstration supporting the Fight for $15 movement takes place outside the McDonald's...
A demonstration supporting the Fight for $15 movement takes place outside the McDonald's restaurant on Stewart Avenue in Flint. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Workers at a McDonald’s restaurant in Flint plan to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Friday by going on strike to fight for a $15 national minimum wage.

The strike is planned around noon at the McDonald’s at 1510 Stewart Ave. on Flint’s north side. Similar strikes are planned in 14 other cities, including Chicago and Detroit.

Striking workers are planning to drive around in a caravan to protest generations of racial and economic injustice while calling for the $15 minimum wage, according to the Fight for $15 organization.

The organization says a minimum wage increase would hike pay for 23 million workers nationwide. They believe a higher minimum wage also would help the American economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fight for $15 points out that King was in Memphis, Tenn., to support sanitation workers on strike nearly 53 years ago when he was assassinated. Striking workers hope to honor King’s legacy by calling for a national minimum wage increase during the first 100 days of President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Biden has expressed support for a $15 minimum wage and the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief and stimulus package he announced Thursday evening includes legislation for the minimum wage increase.

However, Republican Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland said a $15 minimum wage would be devastating for businesses trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Michigan small businesses have been crushed by state-imposed restrictions and now Joe Biden’s plan is to saddle them with a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage requirement that will make it harder for them to create jobs and hire workers,” Moolenaar said. “It’s time to allow all Michigan small businesses to safely re-open, innovate, and grow, without more onerous regulations coming from the federal government.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Jaclyn King and Nathan Sackey
Couple arrested after alleged home invasion, police chase, standoff in Lapeer County
These nine people are facing charges from the new Flint water crisis criminal investigation.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder, top aides, Flint officials arraigned on Flint water charges
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end
A Saginaw woman dies after a pick-up crashes into house
Woman dies after pickup crashes into her Saginaw home

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Saginaw County moves to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine effort
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office
Man dies in house fire near Owosso early Friday
Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Michigan Legislature cancels three days of session due to threats
The Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan as seen during the winter.
Michigan’s budget situation improves, but billion-dollar revenue loss remains