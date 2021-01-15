Advertisement

MDOT unveiling $25 million project to improve U.S. 23, I-75 and M-13 near Standish

A new roundabout and 6.4 miles of repaving are planned
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is accepting public comments about an upcoming $25 million project to improve the area where U.S. 23, I-75 and M-13 come together in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The project includes adding a new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 23 and M-13 south of Standish, along with resurfacing 6.4 miles of U.S. 23 and the U.S. 23 connector. Thirteen bridges in the area will receive maintenance work.

MDOT hopes the roundabout will ease congestion on ramps at the interchange and will eliminate the need for an overpass that would need to be replaced. A schedule for the project was not announced Friday.

MDOT says the $3.5 billion Rebuild Michigan plan announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a year ago allows for resurfacing three additional miles of U.S. 23 than originally planned from the connector to Grove Street in Standish. Pavement along that stretch has been rated in poor condition.

MDOT is accepting public comments on the project with an online form and during a Jan. 26 virtual meeting on Microsoft Teams. Click here to join the Teams meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 26, which will include a brief presentation and a chance for the public to ask questions.

