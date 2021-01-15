Messy today

A very slow moving low pressure system will move across the region today and tomorrow. This will bring us some rain, wintry mix, snow, and cool us down.

Today’s temps will slowly fall to the low and mid 30s for the afternoon, dropping below freezing by the late night. We’ll see rain, mix, and snow at times today – that alone will create some slick roads, but it could get icy easily along any untreated roads tonight with temperatures dropping below 32 degrees. Take it easy out there! Winds will turn lighter through the day, out of the SE shifting to the SW for the afternoon, falling to around 5mph.

After seeing lows near 30, we’re into the low and mid 30s for Saturday with a SW wind around 5mph. Skies will stay cloudy with scattered light snow throughout the day, then as winds shift to the NW we’ll see lake effect flurries on Sunday.

Snowfall totals for most will be less than an inch to 2″, but further north and inland could pick up 2-3″.

Sunday’s highs will be in the lower 30s.

