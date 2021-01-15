Michigan Legislature cancels three days of session due to threats

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House and Senate are canceling three days of session next week over threats involving the State Capitol.

Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, both Republicans, issued a joint statement Friday saying that Michigan State Police and the sergeants at arms for their respective chambers all expressed concerns over “credible threats.”

The threats involve “events scheduled to take place at and around the State Capitol next week,” according to the joint statement. The top lawmakers did not offer more detail on what the threats entail.

Neither the House nor Senate will meet on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday next week. Wentworth and Shirkey said the move comes out of “an abundance of caution.”

“We hope everyone stays safe and respects the peaceful transition of power, and we hope legislators and staff at the Capitol take time to thank the team of police officers and sergeants who work together to keep us all safe,” the statement says.

The FBI has issued warnings about possible protests at all 50 state capitols and the U.S. Capitol linked to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. The Michigan National Guard has been called up to assist police with keeping the peace around the State Capitol this weekend.

“As we have said before, the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week was a terrible moment for our country,” Wentworth and Shirkey said. “We must be better than this as a nation, and that begins this week with what will hopefully remain peaceful protests and demonstrations in Washington, D.C., Lansing and around the country.”

