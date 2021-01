Michigan reports just under 2,600 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported exactly 100 fewer new COVID-19 cases on Friday than a day earlier.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,598 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses Friday for a total of 533,602. State health officials reported 29 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Frida for a total of 13,701.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to just over 41,000 tests completed on Thursday. The percentage of positive tests continued falling to to its lowest level since Oct. 24, reaching 6.33% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped again on Friday to 2,200 patients, which is 13 fewer than Thursday. Of those, 1,971 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators dropped slightly on Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 493 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 256 of them are on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are six fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and two fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 20,215 cases and 622 deaths, which is an increase of 102 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 13,841 cases, 444 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 111 cases.

Arenac, 603 cases, 25 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 6,555 cases, 227 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Clare, 1,217 cases, 57 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Gladwin, 1,140 cases, 32 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Gratiot, 2,331 cases and 85 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 1,466 cases, 51 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Iosco, 1,072 cases, 52 deaths and 210 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and one recovery.

Isabella, 3,353 cases, 59 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Lapeer, 3,898 cases, 104 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Midland, 3,899 cases, 49 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Ogemaw, 876 cases, 30 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and two deaths.

Oscoda, 286 cases, 18 deaths and 41 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and one recovery.

Roscommon, 924 cases, 29 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Sanilac, 1,572 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,182 cases, 63 deaths and 1,949 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,571 cases, 104 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and two deaths.

