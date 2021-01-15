Michigan’s budget situation improves, but billion-dollar revenue loss remains

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Doomsday scenarios for Michigan’s budget during the coronavirus pandemic have not become reality, but state financial experts are still expecting a billion-dollar loss of revenue.

A group of experts convened by the Michigan Department of Treasury met for a biannual revenue estimating conference on Friday. They determined that Michigan government will receive about about $1.25 billion less than initially expected for this fiscal year, which started Oct. 1.

The amount of lost revenue is less than an earlier prediction for the 2021 fiscal year made over the summer.

“While the pandemic has had a dramatic impact on our economy, the state of Michigan has outperformed national averages in a number of areas,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “While still down more than $1 billion compared to before the pandemic, today the state’s revenues were raised upwards primarily due to direct and indirect impacts from the federal stimulus.”

The revenue estimating conference included Eubanks, State Budget Director Dave Massaron, Senate Fiscal Agency Director Christopher Harkins and House Fiscal Agency Director Mary Ann Cleary.

They forecast Michigan government to receive $1 billion more in revenue during the 2022 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. That will cut the shortfall from original projections to just $84 million.

Revenue will continue increasing by another $600 million for the 2023 fiscal year to a projected total of $25.9 billion.

“Our economic recovery this year will continue to depend on the course of the pandemic and the additional economic relief coming from Washington D.C.,” Eubanks said. “There is cautious hope and optimism as we move forward as vaccines are administered, and we begin to put the pandemic behind us.”

Republican State Rep. Thomas Albert, who is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, cautioned against declaring the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic over for Michigan. He believes one-time federal spending measures make the state budget situation look better than it actually is.

“Revenues look far rosier than the economic reality because revenues are artificially propped up by federal COVID relief, increased unemployment benefits and other temporary measures. It’s wildly unsustainable, and that’s why we must be careful with state spending, and continue to look for ways to make government more effective and efficient,” Albert said.

Republican State Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland, the Senate Appropriations Committee chairman, said the state’s budget situation is better than many families and small businesses. He called for restraint on new spending until state leaders get a full picture of the budget without federal stimulus spending.

“The pandemic is having a disparate economic impact on Michigan families,” Stamas said. “The rosy picture we see today at the state level is not an accurate depiction of what is happening in our homes around kitchen tables and in local businesses.”

Albert said Michigan’s economy won’t begin a true recovery until all segments are reopened and COVID-19 restrictions are removed.

“Until the governor stops overstepping her authority, she will have as much input into the budget process as she has afforded the Legislature and the people of Michigan during this pandemic,” he said.

