Advertisement

Minneapolis council to try again with plan to replace police

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some Minneapolis City Council members are preparing a new plan that seeks to replace the city’s police department in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder are working on a proposal to create a new public safety department that removes the police department as a standalone department from the city charter.

The three are still working on their plan and expect to release it by the end of January, the Star Tribune reported. It would require voter approval.

Cunningham told the newspaper that the proposal might place oversight of the new department on par with many other city departments, giving the council legislative authority while the mayor would retain executive authority.

Mychal Vlatkovich, a spokesman for Mayor Jacob Frey, said the mayor had concerns about “clarity of command” but would review the proposal when it’s ready.

The city and police department have come under pressure to overhaul policing since Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died on May 25 after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Several council members tried and failed to eliminate the police department last year. Their proposal to form a new public safety unit was blocked when the city’s charter commission declined to advance the idea to the November ballot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Jaclyn King and Nathan Sackey
Couple arrested after alleged home invasion, police chase, standoff in Lapeer County
These nine people are facing charges from the new Flint water crisis criminal investigation.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder, top aides, Flint officials arraigned on Flint water charges
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end
A Saginaw woman dies after a pick-up crashes into house
Woman dies after pickup crashes into her Saginaw home

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Saginaw County moves to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine effort
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office
Man dies in house fire near Owosso early Friday
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman