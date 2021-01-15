Advertisement

National Mall closed to public before inaugural

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The National Park Service has closed Washington’s National Mall to the general public as part of greatly intensified security ahead of Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

The closure started Friday morning. It will remain in force at least through Thursday, the day after Biden’s inauguration, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The Secret Service asked for the closing. Thousands of National Guard troops are deployed in the nation’s capital as part of extraordinary security, after supporters of President Donald Trump overran the Capitol building Jan. 6 as lawmakers were certifying results in Biden’s election victory over Trump.

The park service will still allow inauguration activities and permitted free-speech events on the National Mall despite the closure, it said.

The park service said it would allow only small demonstrations for permit holders and would escort any protesters and hold them in designated areas, along with other safety measures.

National Park Service and Interior Department spokespeople did not immediately respond when asked if any protest permits had been granted or applied for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Jaclyn King and Nathan Sackey
Couple arrested after alleged home invasion, police chase, standoff in Lapeer County
These nine people are facing charges from the new Flint water crisis criminal investigation.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder, top aides, Flint officials arraigned on Flint water charges
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end
A Saginaw woman dies after a pick-up crashes into house
Woman dies after pickup crashes into her Saginaw home

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Saginaw County moves to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine effort
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office
Man dies in house fire near Owosso early Friday
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman