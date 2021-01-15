Police arrest suspect accused of trying to rob Kroger in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man accused of trying to rob a Kroger store in Saginaw Township on Friday afternoon.

The man walked into the Kroger at 4672 State St. around 1:45 p.m. and tried to steal money from an employee at the service desk, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.

The suspect did not brandish a weapon, but police say his hand was in a pocket and the employee perceived that to imply he was holding a gun.

Witnesses provided a description of the vehicle that the man left in and a Saginaw County sheriff deputy found it about 30 minutes later.

Police pulled over the vehicle on Tittabawassee Road near I-675 and officers discovered that the driver matched the description of the robbery suspect. The 32-year-old was arrested and transported to the Saginaw County Jail to await formal charges for the incident.

