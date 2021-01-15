Advertisement

Police, Michigan National Guard preparing for large Capitol protest Sunday

At a press conference Jan. 15, Major Paul Rogers (center) said elements of the Michigan Army...
At a press conference Jan. 15, Major Paul Rogers (center) said elements of the Michigan Army and Air National Guard operation have been activated to state active duty to help protect people, facilities and key infrastructure in Lansing.(WLUC/MSP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police expect a large protest at the Michigan Capitol on Sunday, but they plan to be ready.

Michigan State Police are coordinating an increase in security measures with help from local authorities and the Michigan National Guard. The FBI also is working with police on the safety and security measures.

Michigan State Police increased their presence around the Capitol in the days after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. There were increased patrols from uniformed personnel and other invisible security measures.

“Security enhancements that have been put in place include both seen and unseen measures,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “I can assure you that we take our responsibility for safeguarding the Capitol and those who work and visit here seriously and, together with our law enforcement partners, we will be prepared to ensure law and order.”

Troopers from across the state will work with the Lansing Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan National Guard to prepare for an expected gathering at the Capitol on Sunday. The FBI is warning of armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington that day.

Police are working to ensure safety and security for the Capitol complex and surrounding businesses in downtown Lansing. Michigan State Police declined to discuss specifics of the security plan for this weekend.

“In general, we don’t discuss security measures so as not to provide an advantage to those wishing to inflict harm and cause disruption, but it’s important for the public to know that law enforcement is working together and has a coordinated plan to do everything within our power to ensure safety,” Gasper said.

Road closures around the Capitol and downtown Lansing will be in effect over the weekend to provide authorities with easy entrance and exit points to the expected protest area.

“We remain hopeful that those who choose to demonstrate do so peacefully, without violence or destruction of property,” Gasper said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Jaclyn King and Nathan Sackey
Couple arrested after alleged home invasion, police chase, standoff in Lapeer County
These nine people are facing charges from the new Flint water crisis criminal investigation.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder, top aides, Flint officials arraigned on Flint water charges
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end
A Saginaw woman dies after a pick-up crashes into house
Woman dies after pickup crashes into her Saginaw home

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Saginaw County moves to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine effort
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office
Man dies in house fire near Owosso early Friday
Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Michigan Legislature cancels three days of session due to threats
The Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan as seen during the winter.
Michigan’s budget situation improves, but billion-dollar revenue loss remains