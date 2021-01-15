Advertisement

Rain and snow into the evening before lifting north

Freezing roads are possible
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Rain and snow will continue into the evening before lifting into our northern counties during the overnight. Temperatures are primed to fall into the upper 20s tonight. This means we’ll likely have icy road conditions develop already by 11pm. Once treated the roads will be decent, however, the backroads will likely be very slick into Saturday.

Saturday we’ll have some ongoing snow showers to the north mixed with rain at times. Temperatures will warm up into the middle 30s once again. Expect winds to be westerly at 5-10 mph. Snow will drop down to the south again later in the afternoon. Around an inch of accumulation will be possible to the south later Saturday. Northern areas can expect about 1-2″ of slushy accumulation by the time all is said and done.

Sunday will be quieter with highs in the middle 30s once more. Expect a few snow flurries possible with a couple peeks of sunshine in between. Overall though, it’ll be a rather grey day yet again. MLK Day will also be quiet with some flurries. Highs will touch the freezing mark in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

