Advertisement

Relentless Fla. sinkhole reopens

By WFTS staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFTS) - Call it the sinkhole that just wouldn’t quit.

The gaping hole opened up in October. After three months, officials tasked a private company with filling it. But the repair didn’t last.

This week, the sinkhole reopened. It now measures 50 feet wide, 130 feet deep.

According to the county, Tampa-based Basic Engineering was hired to make a fix, but within four days, the fill materials collapsed back into the hole.

Basic Engineering has not responded to calls asking what went wrong.

Despite the sinkhole expanding 4 feet closer to nearby Varsity Club, the sports bar remains open for business.

The sinkhole is on private property and contractors are working on a new solution.

Until the situation is remedied, authorities are keeping an eye on the area, including traffic activity.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Jaclyn King and Nathan Sackey
Couple arrested after alleged home invasion, police chase, standoff in Lapeer County
These nine people are facing charges from the new Flint water crisis criminal investigation.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder, top aides, Flint officials arraigned on Flint water charges
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end
A Saginaw woman dies after a pick-up crashes into house
Woman dies after pickup crashes into her Saginaw home

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Saginaw County moves to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine effort
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office
Man dies in house fire near Owosso early Friday
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman