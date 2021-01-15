Saginaw County moves to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine effort

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 7,500 health care workers in Saginaw County have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, so the health department is moving on to the second phase of vaccinating county residents.

The Saginaw County Health Department announced Friday that it will begin offering the vaccine to people in Phase 1B of the state’s four-part plan as the number of doses allows.

They will focus on anyone age 65 and older, teachers, first responders and homeless shelter staff. Vaccinating workers at other businesses deemed a critical industry will follow those groups.

The health department says about 20% of Saginaw County’s population is eligible for the vaccine in the second phase, but it currently does not have nearly enough doses on hand to vaccinate all of them right now. Small clinics will be scheduled as the health department receives weekly shipments of vaccine.

Senior citizens age 65 and older can register for the vaccine on the Saginaw County Health Department website. They will be asked to provide a name, age, address, phone number and email address.

Senior citizens who are not comfortable registering online can call the Saginaw County Commission on Aging at 989-797-6880. Staff will request a name, address, phone number and email address for the health department’s vaccine database.

Saginaw County residents eligible for Veterans Administration health care can receive the vaccine there and Meijer also is taking registration for the vaccine from eligible residents. Anyone who registers for the vaccine with Meijer does not need to contact the health department.

The Saginaw County Health Department has a separate online registration process for employees at critical infrastructure businesses and organizations. One person from each business or organization should register and the health department will reach out to schedule a vaccine clinic for all employees.

The health department will contact everyone who registers via phone, email or text message with a time and location to receive their vaccine. Hospitals, clinics and the health department all are partnering to offer the vaccine around Saginaw County.

Questions or concerns about the process should be emailed to covidvaccine@saginawcounty.com. The health department asks everyone to avoid calling its office and hospitals for information about COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

As we continue to provide second doses to Phase 1A workers and begin the process of working through Phase 1B, we ask for our community’s patience. The process will take time,” the Saginaw County Health Department says in a statement. “We are committed to communicating regularly about our progress.”

