Tuscola County sheriff says Second Amendment sanctuary resolution not needed

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Many Mid-Michigan counties and municipalities have approved resolutions to become Second Amendment sanctuaries, which would stop police officers from enforcing any new gun control measures.

The latest county to join that list is Tuscola County.

But Sheriff Glen Skrent felt so strongly that the resolution isn’t needed, he made a Facebook post about it, which is getting a lot of attention.

“It seems to me like it touched a nerve with the citizens of the county that they just want some calmness from the local officials,” Skrent said.

He used his office’s Facebook page to explain that, while he supports gun rights, he doesn’t support Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions, which declare support for the county sheriff to use discretion to not enforce any unconstitutional firearms law.

Skrent said the government is not coming to take anyone’s guns.

“It’s an impossibility. There are so many firearms in this country and so many households, no police agency is willing to do that, and I don’t think anything would come down from the government. They have more sense than that,” he said.

The Tuscola County Board of Commissioners passed the resolution Thursday. Skrent said the measure will have no effect on his office.

“We are all sworn to the oath of office to support the Constitution of the United States and that forum doesn’t really change any of that,” he said. “We need to work on things that are happening right now, today.”

Skrent said instead of passing resolutions that aren’t needed, the time has come to focus on civility.

“With the inauguration coming up and all we have to do with vaccines and vaccine sites that are running right now, there are a lot of things going on. We just need to get together and relax a little bit and move on as a country,” Skrent said.

Two Tuscola County commissioners said on Friday they have not the Skrent’s post on Facebook and declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.