Valley Lutheran’s semi-final game canceled due to positive COVID test

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley Lutheran had to their post season dreams cut short after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chargers athletic director Eric Smith said the player tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, which forced them to cancel their game due to COVID contact tracing.

It was Valley Lu’s second straight year making it to the state final four.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.