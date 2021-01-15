Advertisement

Valley Lutheran’s semi-final game canceled due to positive COVID test

One player tested positive for the virus Wednesday morning
By Brandon Green
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley Lutheran had to their post season dreams cut short after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chargers athletic director Eric Smith said the player tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, which forced them to cancel their game due to COVID contact tracing.

It was Valley Lu’s second straight year making it to the state final four.

