Community offers help to Bay County horse trainer

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (1/15/2021) - A mid-Michigan woman who has given a lot to her community, is now in need herself.

A Bay County business owner left unable to work - after shattering her leg in a snowmobile accident.

25-year old Kennedy Gollin owns an event carriage company and horse training facility with her boyfriend.

“My fibia and tibia were broken in half. My knee was shattered into pieces. So, it has a wire that’s holding it together right now. I have a rod in my lower leg,” said horse trainer and event carriage business owner Kennedy Gollin.

After a week in the hospital, Gollin is recovering at home.

But until she fully recovers - she’s unable to take care of her animals or work, leaving her with little income and fears of losing her horses.

However, her kind spirit and work ethic has touched others, so much so, they’re rallying around her to help out.

“It’s been really emotional, to know that so many people care about me and the horses and the farm,” Gollin added.

Gollin’s business partner and boyfriend Richard Groome commented, “I think that through all the love that she’s shared, she’s seen the results of that, and feeling the effects of people loving her back.”

Family and friends are stepping up - helping feed and take care of over a dozen horses, while she stays off her feet.

Friends have offered riding lessons - and donating that money to Gollin.

And Matt Schaller, the president of Ag Community Relief, says his organization is asking the community for donations of hay, alfalfa and grass for the horses, as well as other supplies.

“Kennedy has done so much for her community, through charity and giving back, that when we heard that she was going to be in trouble, coming up with feed and what was needed to take care of her horses, it was just a natural fit for us. And, those are the kind of people that we take care of.”

Although Kennedy’s recovery will be a long one, she’s optimistic she can resume most of her duties in the coming weeks and months.

If you would like to make a donation, go to Ag Community Relief’s webpage https://www.agcommunityrelief.com/

You can also bid on items at https://www.facebook.com/groups/772555390018417/

