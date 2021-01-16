Advertisement

DEVELOPING: MDHHS reports first case of COVID variant detected in Michigan

The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers (AP)
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers (AP)(AP)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (1/16/2021)-Michigan has detected it’s first case of a new COVID-19 variant, according to a Saturday news release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Health officials identified the state’s first case of B 1.17 Saturday in an adult female living in Washtenaw County.

MDHHS confirmed the patient had recently returned from the UK.

Two close contacts have also tested positive for the virus but it is unclear whether they are infected with the new variant.

For now, this case marks the only known occurrence of the new variant in the state to date.

As it stood at the time of publication, 16 other states in the U.S had identified cases involving variants.

“The discovery of this variant in Michigan is concerning, but not unexpected,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS explained in a Saturday news release. “We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic as quickly as possible. We continue to urge Michiganders to follow a research-based approach by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often, and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman
Paul Cataline was found shot and killed in a Flint field in the 3900 block of Dupont Street...
Authorities identify man found shot and killed in Flint after New Year’s Day
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Lillian Patterson
GHOST team helping look for missing 15-year-old from Montrose
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

Latest News

Just a little snow to end our weekend...
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Corteva Agriscience in Midland, MI
Corteva Agriscience to invest $235-million in Midland facility
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer kidnapping plot: federal trial date set for March
Sheriff: Missing Mid-Michigan teenager found safe in Ohio