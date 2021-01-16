Advertisement

Flint-area doctor answers some common questions about COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Michele Mitchell said the vaccine is safe and the side effects are minimal
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Doctors are hoping to clear up any misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine through many conversations with patients.

Dr. Michele Mitchell, senior medical director at Oak Street Health, said she’s having conversations about the vaccine with every patient that walks through her door.

As vaccine distribution has now moved onto the second phase, vaccinating anyone age 65 and older, more doctors are having important conversations with patients about their options.

“We’re going to give them the best recommendations and know what’s going on with their health,” Mitchell said.

Most patients have the same two questions for her when talking about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“One of the big questions I have from them is, ‘Is it safe? They did this really fast.’ And the answer is yes. It is safe. It has been tested. I’ve reviewed the science,” Mitchell said. “And the second question I get asked the most is, are you going to get the vaccine?”

Another major question is about whether any side effects will come right away. Mitchell can now speak from personal experience after getting the first dose herself.

“I’ve already had my first dose and I’m happy I did it. I feel fine, a little sore at the injection site but that’s it,” she said.

Mitchell understands the concern, but she believes this is the time for the most at-risk population to be selfish and protect themselves by getting the vaccine.

“I have had patients that say, well maybe I want to wait and let someone else go first. And I say no, this is the time you want to be selfish and go first because you are at higher risk,” she said.

Mitchell said people need to have these important conversations with a medical professional so they truly understand the vaccine.

Oak Street Health has been approved as a vaccine distribution site and will begin vaccinations as soon as the state provides the clinic with some doses.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman
Paul Cataline was found shot and killed in a Flint field in the 3900 block of Dupont Street...
Authorities identify man found shot and killed in Flint after New Year’s Day
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Lillian Patterson
GHOST team helping look for missing 15-year-old from Montrose
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

Latest News

Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports just under 2,600 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths
COVID-19 vaccine
Lt. Governor Gilchrist addresses concern over COVID-19 vaccine shortage
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Anger in states over pace of COVID-19 vaccine allotments
COVID-19 vaccine
Saginaw County moves to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine effort