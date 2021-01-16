Flint-area doctor answers some common questions about COVID-19 vaccine

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Doctors are hoping to clear up any misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine through many conversations with patients.

Dr. Michele Mitchell, senior medical director at Oak Street Health, said she’s having conversations about the vaccine with every patient that walks through her door.

As vaccine distribution has now moved onto the second phase, vaccinating anyone age 65 and older, more doctors are having important conversations with patients about their options.

“We’re going to give them the best recommendations and know what’s going on with their health,” Mitchell said.

Most patients have the same two questions for her when talking about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“One of the big questions I have from them is, ‘Is it safe? They did this really fast.’ And the answer is yes. It is safe. It has been tested. I’ve reviewed the science,” Mitchell said. “And the second question I get asked the most is, are you going to get the vaccine?”

Another major question is about whether any side effects will come right away. Mitchell can now speak from personal experience after getting the first dose herself.

“I’ve already had my first dose and I’m happy I did it. I feel fine, a little sore at the injection site but that’s it,” she said.

Mitchell understands the concern, but she believes this is the time for the most at-risk population to be selfish and protect themselves by getting the vaccine.

“I have had patients that say, well maybe I want to wait and let someone else go first. And I say no, this is the time you want to be selfish and go first because you are at higher risk,” she said.

Mitchell said people need to have these important conversations with a medical professional so they truly understand the vaccine.

Oak Street Health has been approved as a vaccine distribution site and will begin vaccinations as soon as the state provides the clinic with some doses.

