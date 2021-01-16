Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A blanket of clouds covered mid-Michigan once again Saturday. However, that canopy kept overnight lows in the 20s, instead of the teens that are more traditional this time of year.

We’ll end our weekend with more clouds.

Overnight, look for steady to slowly rising temperatures from the low to mid 30s. Some snow showers will develop, especially south of the Great Lakes Bay Region late Sunday with steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

Into the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, we’ll continue to see spotty snow showers. Some roads may be slick at times, so please be careful if you are driving around town.

Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 30s.

Some additional snow showers or flurries are possible for Tuesday.

Milder air briefly swings in for Thursday. We could approach 40 degrees in the southern parts of mid-Michigan, including Flint.

By the end of the week, we’re watching a polar plunge that could send us into the 20s for afternoon highs.

