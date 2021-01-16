Advertisement

Sheriff: Missing Mid-Michigan teenager found safe in Ohio

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said a taskforce worked with police to find a missing Mid-Michigan teenager.

Sheriff Chris Swanson made the announcement Saturday morning and said 15-year-old Lillian Patterson was safe and now back in Michigan. He said the teen had been taken to Ohio by a man who was currently in police custody.

Montrose police and deputies had been looking for Patterson who was last seen Thursday afternoon at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Swanson said the entire Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) was dispatched Friday morning to help find Patterson. He said social media and information from the community were crucial in the case.

According to Swanson, deputies also worked with police in Toledo to find Patterson. He said two Genesee County deputies who were paramedics drove down to Ohio late Friday night to bring Patterson back to Michigan where she was reunited with her mom.

The sheriff said the man who took Patterson to Ohio would be interviewed by investigators from Michigan. Swanson said he would keep the community updated on the case as it developed.

