Advertisement

Some light snow chances in the forecast this weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a dreary end to the work week, unsettled weather remains in the forecast with chances for flurries and some light snow through the weekend.

Friday brought rain and snow to Mid-Michigan, with a few inches of snow falling north of the Saginaw Bay. There are some slick roads to begin the day after overnight temps dropped below freezing and some fog that developed so that is something to watch for if you are heading out early Saturday. Through the day today, we’ll see plenty of cloud cover with a few more flurries or rain drops possible. It shouldn’t be too significant as highs today are in the middle 30s. Tonight, flurry chances continue with temps dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

On Sunday, a weak storm system will move in late in the day and will bring some light snow to parts of Mid-Michigan. Right now, it does look like southern areas in Mid-Michigan will stand the best chance at seeing light snow late in the afternoon and evening. We may see accumulations around an in along the I-69 corridor with lesser totals north. Sunday will have temps in the mid 30s so a lot of this accumulation will be on grassy surfaces with little travel impacts expected.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, we’ll see the chance for a few more flurries but it won’t be anything too heavy. Temperatures will be a touch cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Gray skies are then in the forecast Tuesday through Wednesday with temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Our next storm system is forecast to arrive late Thursday and should bring us another chance at some rain/snow.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman
Paul Cataline was found shot and killed in a Flint field in the 3900 block of Dupont Street...
Authorities identify man found shot and killed in Flint after New Year’s Day
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Lillian Patterson
GHOST team helping look for missing 15-year-old from Montrose
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

Latest News

Some light snow chances this weekend
Some light snow chances this weekend
Rain and snow
Rain and snow into the evening before lifting north
Rain and snow
Rain and snow
WJRT January 15th, 2021 Morning Weather
Messy today