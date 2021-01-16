Some light snow chances in the forecast this weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a dreary end to the work week, unsettled weather remains in the forecast with chances for flurries and some light snow through the weekend.

Friday brought rain and snow to Mid-Michigan, with a few inches of snow falling north of the Saginaw Bay. There are some slick roads to begin the day after overnight temps dropped below freezing and some fog that developed so that is something to watch for if you are heading out early Saturday. Through the day today, we’ll see plenty of cloud cover with a few more flurries or rain drops possible. It shouldn’t be too significant as highs today are in the middle 30s. Tonight, flurry chances continue with temps dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

On Sunday, a weak storm system will move in late in the day and will bring some light snow to parts of Mid-Michigan. Right now, it does look like southern areas in Mid-Michigan will stand the best chance at seeing light snow late in the afternoon and evening. We may see accumulations around an in along the I-69 corridor with lesser totals north. Sunday will have temps in the mid 30s so a lot of this accumulation will be on grassy surfaces with little travel impacts expected.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, we’ll see the chance for a few more flurries but it won’t be anything too heavy. Temperatures will be a touch cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Gray skies are then in the forecast Tuesday through Wednesday with temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Our next storm system is forecast to arrive late Thursday and should bring us another chance at some rain/snow.

