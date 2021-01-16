Advertisement

Whitmer kidnapping plot: federal trial date set for March

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(source: WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (1/16/2021)--A federal judge has set a court date for the six men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The federal trial will begin in March.

Five of the men accused of involvement are from Michigan: Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

The sixth, Barry Croft, is from Delaware.

All have pleaded not guilty.

The kidnapping suspects are part of a group of more than a dozen people who have been charged in the case.

Seven of the suspects are said to be associated with the militia group known as the “Wolverine Watchmen.”

