Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Once again, we saw temperatures that we normally would see at the end of February or early March. Mid-to upper 30s were common across mid-Michigan. A little snow fell, but melted on sidewalks and grassy surfaces. Roads were wet at times. This week is shaping up to be a bit more active. We’ll start with more flurries and snow showers on both Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s Monday, then slide into the upper 20s to around 30 Tuesday. Seasonal temperatures continue through Wednesday.

Our warmest day will be Thursday, when we could make a run at 40 degrees.

That’s ahead of a cold front and sharply colder air that will send the thermometer into the mid to upper 20s to end the week and start the weekend.

Beyond that, there is the potential for a decent winter storm the following Monday.

It’s still a week away, with plenty of time to reel in when it arrives, how strong it is,

the storm path, and how much snow or even some rain might fall.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.