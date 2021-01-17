Light snow in the forecast today, some accumulation expected

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We continue to be in an unsettled weather pattern as light snow/rain chances remain in the forecast for the next few days.

The weekend began with some light snow and/or mist across Mid-Michigan and some of that continued overnight. Some light snow, possibly mixing with a little rain, will continue through the morning hours. With temperatures hovering in the lower 30s most accumulation will be on grassy surfaces but still watch for a few slick spots during the morning. Late this afternoon, another round of snow will arrive and bring some widespread light snow for areas south of the Great Lakes Bay Region. Light accumulation of an inch or less will be possible by this evening. Highs today are in the 30s.

Scattered snow showers will be possible tonight and through the day tomorrow but it shouldn’t be anything too significant. Roads could be slick to begin the day Monday but overall, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is looking alright with temps in the low to middle 30s. We’ll continue with a flurry chance into Tuesday with slightly cooler temps. A brief warm up will happen Thursday before a big cool down for the end of the week into next week. It does appear that some of the coldest air of the season so far will be arriving by next weekend with daytime temps only in the middle 20s. Rain/snow chances are limited beyond Tuesday.

