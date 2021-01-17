Advertisement

Pandemic interrupts longtime Isle Royale wolf, moose study

(Credit: AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - (1/17/21) - One of the world’s longest-running wildlife field studies has fallen prey to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since 1959, a research team has spent most of the winter observing the interplay between wolves and moose at Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior. But Superintendent Denice Swanke said Friday that this year’s mission has been scrapped to protect the scientists and support personnel from possible exposure to the virus.

The remote park is closed from Nov. 1 to April 15 and the winter researchers use a single cabin, which wouldn’t allow for social distancing.

Scientists are trying to document how a mission to rebuild the wolf population that had declined in recent years is affecting the island ecosystem.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers (AP)
DEVELOPING: MDHHS reports first case of COVID variant detected in Michigan
Sheriff: Missing Mid-Michigan teenager found safe in Ohio
Paul Cataline was found shot and killed in a Flint field in the 3900 block of Dupont Street...
Authorities identify man found shot and killed in Flint after New Year’s Day
Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman
Community rallies to help Bay County horse trainer
Community offers help to Bay County horse trainer

Latest News

Just a little snow to end our weekend...
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Corteva Agriscience in Midland, MI
Corteva Agriscience to invest $235-million in Midland facility
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer kidnapping plot: federal trial date set for March
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers (AP)
DEVELOPING: MDHHS reports first case of COVID variant detected in Michigan