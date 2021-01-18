Health department holds drive-thru clinic vaccine in Isabella Co. as vaccination efforts continue

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Central Michigan District Health Department is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination efforts and has partnered with Central Michigan University to receive additional shipments of the vaccine.

Last week, the department hosted a drive-thru vaccine clinic and vaccinated several hundred people.

“Last week, we had a very large drive-thru clinic in Isabella County that went extremely well,” said Steve Hall, health officer at the health department. “We vaccinated about 500 people at that one clinic.”

Hall said that as of Monday morning, 16,000 people in its jurisdiction have registered online to receive the vaccine but just like many other agencies, the vaccine’s demand is far greater than its currently supply.

“We’re receiving 1,200 doses this week so if you do the math, you can tell it’s going to take a while to get the vaccine rolled out to, you know, everyone that wants it,” Hall said.

Complicating efforts is that the health department was told that they would not receive any additional shipments of the Moderna vaccine until the end of the month. Hall said that they had to find a way to receive the Pfizer version but did not have the ultra-cold freezer space needed.

So, the health department as teamed up with Central Michigan University to use some of the university’s freezer space so that it could receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“When it became aware that we really needed to get some Pfizer vaccine, they offered to, they opened up some freezer space because they do have those ultra-cold freezers that you need to take Pfizer vaccine,” Hall said. “And like I say, they’ve just been a great partner and we were able to get some vaccine just so that we could keep vaccinating.”

Hall said that the health department is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1B of the state’s recommended vaccine priority groups but said it will take time to make it to everyone.

“I think a lot of us are frustrated as well but we all just need to be patient,” Hall said. “You know, as the vaccine comes in we will get it out. And you know the way that I’m looking at it every day here in 2021 is going to be a better day than the day before because more people will be vaccinated and like I say, I just hope that we’ll see that supply pick up.”

For people who are eligible to get the vaccine now, can register to do so online.

