Chesaning restaurant manager launches community wide campaign to address mental, financial health

CHESANING , Mich. (WJRT) - A mile walked is a meal on the table. A Chesaning restaurant manager is tapping into her creative side to financially help the wait staff at her restaurant and three others in the village.

”When I put this out and people saw it, they’re like how are you doing this,” said Nancy Schultz, wait staff manager at Showboat.

Schultz launched a campaign called Stay Home, Stay Healthy January 1.

“We’ve got to start changing our thought process. And if we don’t change our thought process, the mental health is even going to get worse,” Schultz said.

The idea behind the fundraiser is for people to walk or run certain distances and log it on their Facebook page - Stay Home, Stay Healthy. The page is private, but anyone can join.

The registration fee is $20. $15 of that will go to the wait staff at four Chesaning Village chamber affiliated restaurants including Showboat, The Malt Shoppe, Riverfront Grille and Pintown Pizza and Lanes. The remaining $5 will go toward weekly gift card and basket giveaways to keep people engaged and motivated.

The page has already gained 400 members.

“These people want to get back to work. So if we can do a two fold here and we do this fundraiser to give them the incentive, we’re going to make it through,” she said.

Schultz is in her second week out of 8 weeks and already, she has received more than $5,000 in donations -- both from people running and walking and those who know how passionate she is about her staff’s well being.

Her hope now is other businesses and restaurants in this same predicament will find a creative way to take care of their own.

“If they would just take that energy that they have on the negative side, and put it into something positive, you might be surprised at what the outcome would be,” she added.

The campaign runs until February 28th.

Participants can also direct their money to the Nolan Drain Foundation. Nolan was an 18 month old Alma boy, who passed away from Neuroblastoma in 2016.

