Deer habitat improvement grants available in 6 northern Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Property owners in six Michigan counties can apply for Deer Private Land Assistance Network Grants.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the program is designed to fund deer habitat improvement projects on private land in the northern Lower Peninsula. Applications are due by Feb. 28 and winners will be notified beginning March 17.

Grants of $5,000 to $15,000 will be award with a requirement of 25% matching payments from partners.

Funds can be used to produce tangible, on-the-ground efforts that improve deer habitat and provide quality deer hunting locations in Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Montmorency, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties. Applications are due by Feb. 28.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.