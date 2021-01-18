Increase of Michigan COVID-19 cases reaches three-month low

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of new COVID-19 cases slowed to three-month lows in Michigan over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,932 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,843 combined for Sunday and Monday. The Saturday increase is the lowest for a single day since Oct. 18 and the combined Sunday and Monday total is the lowest for those two days since Oct. 11 and 12.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 538,377. Just under 15,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 2,108 per day.

State health officials reported 103 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday and 20 more deaths on Sunday and Monday. Those push Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 13,824.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached 442,408 on Saturday, which is an increase of 27,329 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers COVID-19 patients recovered if they have survived 30 days past the onset of symptoms.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing on Saturday and Sunday remained higher than a week ago with just over 34,200 tests completed Saturday and over 30,500 tests completed Sunday. The percentage of positive tests reached a three-month low of 6.03% on Friday before rebounding slightly to 6.41% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued falling over the weekend. As of Monday, 2,114 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 259 from a week ago. Of those, 1,886 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped significantly over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 475 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 236 of them are on ventilators. Since Jan. 11, there are 10 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 36 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed 831,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 477,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 353,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, 405,992 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 20,353 cases and 627 deaths, which is an increase of 138 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 13,961 cases, 444 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 120 cases.

Arenac, 612 cases, 24 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Bay, 6,621 cases, 233 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 66 cases and six deaths.

Clare, 1,226 cases, 58 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,151 cases, 34 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and two deaths.

Gratiot, 2,337 cases and 87 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and two deaths.

Huron, 1,475 cases, 51 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Iosco, 1,084 cases, 53 deaths and 210 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Isabella, 3,350 cases, 62 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of three deaths.

Lapeer, 3,920 cases, 105 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases and one death.

Midland, 3,955 cases, 49 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 56 cases.

Ogemaw, 881 cases, 30 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Oscoda, 290 cases, 18 deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and one recovery.

Roscommon, 925 cases, 28 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 1,596 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,228 cases, 64 deaths and 1,949 recoveries, which is an increase of 46 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,587 cases, 105 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases and one death.

