Advertisement

Man suspected of ramming Michigan State Police SUV arrested

Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post. (WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Mich. - A Wisconsin man suspected of ramming a Michigan State Police vehicle with a pickup truck has been arrested.

State police say that 36-year-old Jonah Vaughn was arrested in Clare County on Friday, two days after he allegedly rammed the SUV into a ditch in Missaukee County in northern Michigan.

Police say state troopers had pulled the vehicle over and while they were talking to the driver of the vehicle, Vaughn allegedly slid into the driver’s seat and drove off.

During the pursuit, Vaughn allegedly rammed the truck into the SUV with enough force to run it off the road and into a ditch.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers (AP)
DEVELOPING: MDHHS reports first case of COVID variant detected in Michigan
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
Tuscola County sheriff says Second Amendment sanctuary resolution not needed
A woman with a Trump flag draped around her shoulders stands near a blocked-off statue of...
Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests
Sheriff: Missing Mid-Michigan teenager found safe in Ohio
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

Antlerless white-tail deer in Michigan.
Deer habitat improvement grants available in 6 northern Michigan counties
Closed sign on Jacksonville Drivers License Office.
Michigan small businesses eligible for $55 million in grants beginning Tuesday
Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Adam Fox, Barry Croft,Ty Garbin, Kaleb...
Trial date set for six suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Snow showers and flurries the next couple of days...
Kevin's Weather Forecast