Michigan small businesses eligible for $55 million in grants beginning Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Small businesses in Michigan can begin applying for a share of $55 million in assistance for the coronavirus pandemic beginning Tuesday.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. will begin taking applications for Michigan Small Business Survival grants beginning at 9 a.m. The deadline for businesses to apply is noon Friday.

Any business affected to gathering limits or face mask orders during the coronavirus pandemic is eligible. Businesses fully closed due to COVID-19 orders can receive up to $20,000 while businesses partially closed or directly affected by the pandemic can receive up to $15,000.

The program is part of Michigan’s $106 million COVID-19 relief bill, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Dec. 29. Individual workers who lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic can apply for direct payments up to $1,650 through Jan. 25.

“The Michigan Small Business Survival Grants Program will help small businesses throughout Michigan hardest hit by the impact of COVID-19, especially as they continue to experience additional strain in the winter months,” Whitmer said. “This program provides a significant opportunity to address the immediate needs of these businesses, and I strongly encourage all eligible businesses to apply for assistance.”

The program is open to businesses meeting the following eligibility requirements:

Had one to 100 workers worldwide on Nov. 17.

Is part of an industry affected by gathering limits and face mask orders.

Needs help with payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses.

Lost income due to COVID-19 orders.

Fifteen economic development organizations covering Michigan’s 83 counties will review the applications to determine eligibility based on local priorities and objectives.

“We have seen the urgent need for these resources for small businesses across the state, and MEDC is proud to work with our local partners to ensure this funding gets into the hands of businesses efficiently, effectively and with the greatest impact possible,” said MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton.

Live music and entertainment venues are eligible for a separate Michigan State Survival grant program, which will begin accepting online applications on Thursday. Those businesses are eligible for up to $40,000 in direct funding from the state.

