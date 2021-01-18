Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear virus, not the vaccines

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) “I suspected that the people that had problems with this, were 75, 85, 95, in a wheelchair,” says Bill Cynecki.

But now, the 58-year-old Midland man knows that’s not true, after COVID-19 infected his family.

The retired Dow Chemical scientist believes a plasma treatment saved his life.

Unfortunately, one family member did not survive.

He says he now wants to be a soldier in the fight against this virus, by being more vigilant about mask-wearing and advising people to get one of the vaccines, but he doesn’t want anyone to go through what his family has experienced.

“I had no idea that I was going to be in a hospital fighting for my life, and I was,” says Cynecki.

He had no idea, because he was in good health. A year ago he went to New York with his wife Paula to celebrate a Peleton record with their trainer.

He hunts, he has gone on fishing trips in Brazil, but then he caught the virus.

“Man I was sick, I couldn’t breathe,” he says.

It was New Year’s Eve when he was admitted to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. His doctor asked him a question.

“How long do you want to be on a ventilator, have you had a talk with your wife, we need to have this now, because in a couple of days we might not be able to have this talk,” remembers Cynecki.

He suspects two get-togethers right before Christmas spread the virus to eight family members, including his 89-year-old mother Inez.

Cynecki credits Remdesivir and two plasma treatments for his recovery. He planned to bring his mom home from the hospital once he was released.

“Hey, tell Mom her baby boy is getting better, I can’t deny it, I am turning the corner, I am going to pick her up, tell her that will make her feel better, than I found out she died Monday,” says Cynecki.

His family didn’t want to tell him his mother had passed away until he was on the road to recovery.

“I told the doctor, I said well, I killed my mother, because I know I gave it to her, I’m pretty sure I did, he said no, Bill at least you didn’t have to go on a ventilator for two months, but someone reached in and pulled you from the other side because you weren’t doing well, so I think she was here with you and helped you,” he says.

He believes the treatments he received during his 14-day hospital stay could help save lives and that people shouldn’t fear the vaccines, but they should fear the virus.

“We just lay low, get vaccinated, we can save our economy and we can beat this thing,” he says.

Cynecki says some family members had negative COVID-19 tests right before they had met, but he fears now those may have been false negatives.

