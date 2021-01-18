MSU students return for spring semester facing pandemic, threat of potential violence at state capitol building

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State University students have a lot on their plate this spring semester. It’s a true balancing act of managing classes, a pandemic, and now --

“The added stress of knowing that there might be some irresponsible people protesting and at the capitol or wanting to bring harm to anyone, you know it’s scary,” said MSU sophomore Faelan O’brien.

O’brien lives off campus. She lives roughly 4 miles away from the capitol building. It’s not terribly close, but close enough to still feel a little anxious.

“I feel safe where I’m at just because we’re a good distance away from downtown and the capitol. But it’s still kind of scary. Even on Twitter, Lansing was trending yesterday.”

Sunday’s protest was relatively small and peaceful on the capitol lawn.

It follows an FBI bulletin warning that militant anti-government groups were planning to protest at state capitol buildings across the U.S.

Though many people were armed with handguns and rifles -- no shots were fired and no arrests were made.

But there is still concern for what may happen in the days ahead as President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

“This whole week I think, we were planning on just hanging low and get our groceries and just hang tight inside,” she said.

Though O’brien hasn’t received any formal communications from MSU’s police department --

she said she’s heard of students who live closer to the capitol building taking no chances and boarding up their homes and staying inside -- something she doesn’t feel is necessary at least for now.

“We’re not super close, but obviously still in the area, so it’s worrisome and I hope that students wouldn’t be irresponsible and join that as well,” she said.

Security at the state capitol building will remain heightened throughout the week.

Legislative sessions are also canceled through at least Thursday, because of the potential for armed demonstrations.

