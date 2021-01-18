Resources available for domestic violence victims in Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Domestic violence can look like a multitude of things, including physical, sexual, emotional, psychological or economic abuse.

Michigan State Police remind everyone, domestic violence is a crime.

In 2017, there were over 91,000 victims with 105 murders related to domestic violence.

The state offers several websites for online support. Click here for information about programs available through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.