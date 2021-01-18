Advertisement

Resources available for domestic violence victims in Michigan

CTSY: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
CTSY: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Domestic violence can look like a multitude of things, including physical, sexual, emotional, psychological or economic abuse.

Michigan State Police remind everyone, domestic violence is a crime.

In 2017, there were over 91,000 victims with 105 murders related to domestic violence.

The state offers several websites for online support. Click here for information about programs available through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

