Some scattered light snow today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A very slow moving low pressure system working eastward across the Great Lakes region will keep lake effect snow showers in the forecast today and tomorrow. Snow will be scattered and light with totals around ½-1″ if you see that much.

Today we’ll be in the low 30s for the afternoon with a WNW to W wind at 5-10mph – that’ll make it feel like the mid 20s. Skies will be mainly overcast with mainly cloudy conditions continuing tonight. Lows tonight will be in the low and mid 20s.

Tomorrow winds pick up, out of the W at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. This will help to bring in colder air and make it feel even colder. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid and upper 20s with wind chills remaining in the mid teens! We’ll have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered, light lake effect snow.

A few flurries linger into Wednesday with highs in the mid 20s.

