Trial date set for six suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids set the trial date for six of the men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Dean Fox, Barry Gordon Croft, Jr., Ty Gerard Garbin, Kaleb James Franks, Daniel Joseph Harris, and Brandon Michael-Ray Caserta will appear in court on March 23. The men were indicted on a conspiracy charge that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. All of the men are from Michigan, except for Croft who lives in Delaware.

In December, a grand jury indicted the six men on a conspiracy charge that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Eight other men are facing charges in state court, including providing material support for terrorist acts. Many of their attorneys argue the men were “big talkers” who did not intend to follow through. WILX will have continuing coverage of the trial.

