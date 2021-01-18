Advertisement

Trial date set for six suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Eight other men are facing charges in state court, including providing material support for terrorist acts.
Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Adam Fox, Barry Croft,Ty Garbin, Kaleb...
Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Adam Fox, Barry Croft,Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids set the trial date for six of the men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Dean Fox, Barry Gordon Croft, Jr., Ty Gerard Garbin, Kaleb James Franks, Daniel Joseph Harris, and Brandon Michael-Ray Caserta will appear in court on March 23. The men were indicted on a conspiracy charge that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. All of the men are from Michigan, except for Croft who lives in Delaware.

In December, a grand jury indicted the six men on a conspiracy charge that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Eight other men are facing charges in state court, including providing material support for terrorist acts. Many of their attorneys argue the men were “big talkers” who did not intend to follow through. WILX will have continuing coverage of the trial.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers (AP)
DEVELOPING: MDHHS reports first case of COVID variant detected in Michigan
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
Tuscola County sheriff says Second Amendment sanctuary resolution not needed
A woman with a Trump flag draped around her shoulders stands near a blocked-off statue of...
Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests
Sheriff: Missing Mid-Michigan teenager found safe in Ohio
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Man suspected of ramming Michigan State Police SUV arrested
Antlerless white-tail deer in Michigan.
Deer habitat improvement grants available in 6 northern Michigan counties
Closed sign on Jacksonville Drivers License Office.
Michigan small businesses eligible for $55 million in grants beginning Tuesday
Snow showers and flurries the next couple of days...
Kevin's Weather Forecast