Advertisement

Twitter suspends US congresswoman over election fraud claims

Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.(Source: Marjorie Taylor Greene campaign via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Twitter on Sunday temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican U.S. Congresswoman from Georgia who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories online.

Greene’s account was suspended “without explanation,” she said in a statement, while also condemning big tech companies for “silencing” conservative views.

The 46-year-old businesswoman and political newcomer was elected to represent Georgia’s 14th District in November. She’s gained large followings on social media in part by posting incendiary videos and comments and has also embraced QAnon, a far-right U.S. conspiracy theory centered around the debunked belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring they say is linked to Democrats.

Before noon Sunday, Greene posted a clip from an interview with a local news outlet in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for debunked theories claiming that voting machines, absentee ballots and other issues led to widespread fraud in the state during the presidential election.

Twitter responded to the tweet, and others, with a message that called the election fraud claim “disputed,” and saying it posed “a risk of violence.”

A statement from Greene’s team on Sunday included screenshots from Twitter which appeared to show the company informing the congresswoman she had violated its rules and would be prohibited from interacting with content on the site for 12 hours.

Greene urged Congress to “act to protect free speech” in her statement.

The action comes a little more than a week after Twitter banned Trump from the platform, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol this month.

As of Jan. 12, Twitter had also suspended more than 70,000 accounts associated with QAnon as it attempted to rein in harmful activity ahead of the presidential inauguration. Twitter has said it is taking action against online behavior “that has the potential to lead to offline harm” after the mob of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Greene’s suspension.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers (AP)
DEVELOPING: MDHHS reports first case of COVID variant detected in Michigan
Sheriff: Missing Mid-Michigan teenager found safe in Ohio
Paul Cataline was found shot and killed in a Flint field in the 3900 block of Dupont Street...
Authorities identify man found shot and killed in Flint after New Year’s Day
Police say a 29-year-old woman collided head-on with this truck hauling logs on M-53 near Imlay...
Head-on crash in Lapeer County claims life of 29-year-old woman
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
Tuscola County sheriff says Second Amendment sanctuary resolution not needed

Latest News

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller walks along the sideline...
History-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration
Busy week: MLK, COVID memorial, inauguration
Busy week: MLK, COVID memorial, inauguration
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
After losing Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Browns 22-17
A woman with a Trump flag draped around her shoulders stands near a blocked-off statue of...
Heavy fortified statehouses around the US see small protests